Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.53

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.53 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.08). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.12), with a volume of 244,259 shares trading hands.

PDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.67. The company has a market capitalization of £175.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00.

In related news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($17,862.84).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.