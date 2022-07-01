Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) by 880.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of Petros Pharmaceuticals worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PTPI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Petros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. The company had revenue of ($0.87) million for the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.