PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of GHY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 76,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,559. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

