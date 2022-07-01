Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

