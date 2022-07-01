Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Shares Gap Up to $25.01

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.01, but opened at $25.71. Phreesia shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 1,579 shares.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

