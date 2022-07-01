PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PZC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 45,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,789. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $11.77.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
