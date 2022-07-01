PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:PHK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 8,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,329,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

