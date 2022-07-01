PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 80.3% in June

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:PHK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. 8,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,188. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.