Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$2.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE PNE traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.46. 966,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,406. The firm has a market cap of C$501.39 million and a PE ratio of 5.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$59.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.98, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,784,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,172,320. Also, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$505,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,836,185.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 187,900 shares of company stock valued at $300,857 and sold 593,000 shares valued at $1,111,640.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.