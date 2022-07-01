Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.00. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 209,026 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 million, a PE ratio of -22.23 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise ( NASDAQ:PME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

