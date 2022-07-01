Pinkcoin Price Up 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $331,362.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00214744 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00432856 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,775,908 coins and its circulating supply is 436,515,472 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

