Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 13,537 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.