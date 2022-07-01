Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $333.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

