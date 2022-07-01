Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

