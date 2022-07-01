Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after acquiring an additional 673,143 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.42) to £110 ($134.95) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($128.82) to £115 ($141.09) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

AZN opened at $66.07 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $204.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

