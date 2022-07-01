Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.71.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.23%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

