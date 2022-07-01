Piper Sandler Cuts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $340.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $261.51 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.89.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

