Piper Sandler Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $17.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.72. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 41.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.84 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

