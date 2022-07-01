Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $80.36 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $80.36 million and $188,789.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00002149 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00276099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00078330 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00067515 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 112.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,072,048 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

