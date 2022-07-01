PIXEL (PXL) Market Cap Hits $562,407.11

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $562,407.11 and approximately $740.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.91 or 0.00517892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00268094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011641 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.