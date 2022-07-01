Plasma Finance (PPAY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $171.00

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $727,489.39 and $171.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00139284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00703689 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016087 BTC.

Plasma Finance Coin Profile

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

