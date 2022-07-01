Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in June

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$17.83 during trading on Friday. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.
Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)
