Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.75

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as high as $25.00. Points.com shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 89,434 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barrington Research cut Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Points.com in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $373.43 million, a P/E ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Points.com Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Points.com by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

