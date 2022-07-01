Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 29,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,892,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,588,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,621,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth about $4,015,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

