Polymath (POLY) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Polymath has a total market cap of $175.40 million and approximately $74.89 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00263406 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002402 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

