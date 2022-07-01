Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $50.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

