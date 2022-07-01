PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after acquiring an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 366,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,032. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

