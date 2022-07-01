PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,218,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.17% of PPL worth $34,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. 48,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

