Prairiewood Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prairiewood Capital LLC cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $263.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

