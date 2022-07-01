Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 502,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI remained flat at $$0.41 during midday trading on Friday. 208,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,290. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,314.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Predictive Oncology will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Melville Engle bought 159,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 378,175 shares of company stock worth $126,796 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

