Private Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,871,000 after buying an additional 113,205 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total transaction of $1,725,142.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at $113,055,684.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,941 shares of company stock worth $4,243,851 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $384.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.21 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

