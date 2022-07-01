Private Capital Group LLC Buys 9,624 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,938,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 398,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.09 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34.

