Private Capital Group LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

