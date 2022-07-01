Private Capital Group LLC Has $498,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 29,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 26,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

