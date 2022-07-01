Private Capital Group LLC Has $7.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $83.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

