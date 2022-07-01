Private Capital Group LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ASML by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ASML by 49.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 6,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $475.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.83. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $461.85 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $195.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,005.32) to €960.00 ($1,021.28) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

