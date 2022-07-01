Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $207.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.