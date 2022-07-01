Private Capital Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 20.9% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 86,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 37.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

