Private Capital Group LLC Sells 5,238 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,509 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

