Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Short Interest Up 211.9% in June

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the May 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. 2,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,390. Professional has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.01.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Professional had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Analysts predict that Professional will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Professional by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after buying an additional 141,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 160,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Professional by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

