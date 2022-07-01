Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-$4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

PRGS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

