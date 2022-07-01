Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Tops $86.56 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Prometeus has a total market cap of $86.56 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $5.26 or 0.00027104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

