Providence First Trust Co Buys 224 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after buying an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,895,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $543.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.08 and a 200 day moving average of $571.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.