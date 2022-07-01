Providence First Trust Co Has $5 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after buying an additional 330,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.