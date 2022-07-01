PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Short Interest Update

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.