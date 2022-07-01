Public Mint Price Hits $0.0138 on Exchanges (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $1.43 million and $9,109.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000230 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

