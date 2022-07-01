Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 785,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,046,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.13.
