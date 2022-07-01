Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

CarMax stock opened at $90.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.83. CarMax has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 657,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,433,000 after buying an additional 69,848 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,884,000 after buying an additional 816,847 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

