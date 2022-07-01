Qbao Tops 1-Day Volume of $29.00 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $174,040.91 and approximately $29.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

