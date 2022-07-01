QUAI DAO (QUAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $132,871.73

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $132,871.73 and approximately $79,454.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.02166774 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00193563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015994 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.