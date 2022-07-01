Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $53.20 on Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Quant has a total market cap of $642.30 million and $35.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $53.20 or 0.00277060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000418 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.19 or 0.02058018 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006638 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.